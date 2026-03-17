Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 123.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.05.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PLTR opened at $152.72 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.86. The company has a market capitalization of $365.26 billion, a PE ratio of 242.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Palantir Technologies News

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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