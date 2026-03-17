Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 154.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,064,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,978,870,000 after purchasing an additional 323,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,325,000 after buying an additional 1,088,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $1,288,936,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,875,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,205,000 after buying an additional 379,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,862,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,869,000 after buying an additional 332,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

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Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $134.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 113.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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