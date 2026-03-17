Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 12,752 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walmart Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WMT opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $134.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.27.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 13th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, December 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $1,508,193.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 733,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,325,669.31. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,278 shares of company stock worth $33,974,118. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

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About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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