Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Up 22.1% in February

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 216,880 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 12th total of 177,566 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100,609 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid Micro Biosystems

In other news, COO John J. Addington Wilson sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $41,484.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 316,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,411.84. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi sold 38,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $149,092.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,187,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,425.30. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 249,705 shares of company stock worth $1,021,364 in the last three months. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPID. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 95.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPID shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rapid Micro Biosystems

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

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Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

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