Siacoin Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $60.41 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002574 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,740.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.43 or 0.00642027 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00012276 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.59 or 0.00503920 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.10 or 0.00370354 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00078187 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00012002 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 62,217,525,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. Siacoin’s official message board is sia.tech/blog. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @siafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
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