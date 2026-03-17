Siacoin Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $60.41 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,740.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.43 or 0.00642027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.59 or 0.00503920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.10 or 0.00370354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00078187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00012002 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 62,217,525,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. Siacoin’s official message board is sia.tech/blog. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @siafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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