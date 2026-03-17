Moore Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Moore Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,907 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for about 0.7% of Moore Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $51,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,250. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 59,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,459.25. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of COF opened at $180.54 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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