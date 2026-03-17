MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Buys Shares of 50,000 Churchill Capital Corp X $CCCX

MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Churchill Capital Corp X accounts for about 1.0% of MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,009,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,317,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter worth $2,701,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter worth $17,797,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X during the 3rd quarter worth $19,290,000.

Get Churchill Capital Corp X alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp X in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Churchill Capital Corp X Stock Performance

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp X stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp X has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80.

About Churchill Capital Corp X

(Free Report)

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ: CCCX) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly referred to as a blank?check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations. As a SPAC, it initially holds the proceeds from its public offering in a trust account while management and the sponsor identify and negotiate a potential merger, acquisition, or other qualifying business combination that would result in the acquired company becoming publicly listed.

The company’s primary activities are sourcing, evaluating and completing a business combination with a target company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.