Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Acquired by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,724,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,223 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 4.3% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $247,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. High Ground Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 1,714,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,572,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,987,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $210,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

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Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $93.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Roth Mkm set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

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Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,220. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $2,112,078.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 871,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,943,218.14. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 78,267 shares of company stock worth $7,291,637 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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