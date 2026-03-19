Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $74,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.22.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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