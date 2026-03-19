Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $76,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $145.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.23 and a 200-day moving average of $142.35.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

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