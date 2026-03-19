JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,833 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $72,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $306.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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