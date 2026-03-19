JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 245,198 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $AIQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,275 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 245,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $73,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 7,569 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 60,695 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,530 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 503.0% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

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Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.94%.

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Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

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