Stance Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Stance Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Charter Communications by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,807,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,316,000 after purchasing an additional 681,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,362,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,630,000 after buying an additional 1,130,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,961,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,387,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,379,000 after purchasing an additional 559,361 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Williams Trading set a $437.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.11.

Charter Communications Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $209.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.38 and a 1-year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.10 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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