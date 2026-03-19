JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,018,580 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 3,475.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $78,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 244,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,054 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,725,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after acquiring an additional 195,072 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 351,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

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T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

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