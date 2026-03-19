First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,586,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,915 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $81,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,085,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,343,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,571,000 after acquiring an additional 323,248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,617,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,215,000 after acquiring an additional 588,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,498,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,438,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $60.02 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $64.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.17). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 34.03%.The firm had revenue of $188.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

See Also

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