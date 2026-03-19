Brokerages Set Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) PT at $77.75

Shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BKH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Black Hills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Black Hills
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills
Black Hills Stock Performance
Shares of BKH stock opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 12.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Black Hills Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 70.60%.
About Black Hills
Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.