Insider Selling: Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Sells $274,232.00 in Stock

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) COO Vivek Jayaraman sold 165,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $274,232.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,747,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,138.84. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of CERS stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $345.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. Cerus Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

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Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.31 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CERS shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CERS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cerus by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,583,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 358,548 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Cerus by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 296,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 97,592 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Cerus by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 94,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 73,244 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 63.2% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 599,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 232,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

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Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

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