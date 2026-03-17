Vistra Corp. $VST is Lone Pine Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lone Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,699,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770,478 shares during the period. Vistra comprises 6.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Vistra worth $920,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter worth $1,445,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $1,241,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 49.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Vistra Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $161.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

See Also

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