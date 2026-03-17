LRT Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,870 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Cencora by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,620. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,713.98. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,867 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $345.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.68 and its 200 day moving average is $339.20. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.76 and a 1 year high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

See Also

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