London Co. of Virginia Sells 26,641 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,641 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.10% of Chevron worth $323,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,979,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,284,704,000 after acquiring an additional 325,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler sharply raised its price target (large upward revision), calling CVX one of the top large-cap energy picks — a signal that some institutional analysts see stronger upside. Piper Sandler Bumps Chevron

Piper Sandler sharply raised its price target (large upward revision), calling CVX one of the top large-cap energy picks — a signal that some institutional analysts see stronger upside. Positive Sentiment: Chevron advanced the Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus by awarding Worley a FEED contract, moving a development-stage project closer to execution — potentially adding future production and cash flow. Chevron Advances Aphrodite

Chevron advanced the Aphrodite gas field in Cyprus by awarding Worley a FEED contract, moving a development-stage project closer to execution — potentially adding future production and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Oil prices topping $100 on heightened Iran conflict risk supports higher near-term revenue and margins for major integrated oil companies like Chevron, lifting sentiment across the sector. Oil Prices Top $100

Oil prices topping $100 on heightened Iran conflict risk supports higher near-term revenue and margins for major integrated oil companies like Chevron, lifting sentiment across the sector. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Chevron and Shell are close to major production agreements in Venezuela suggest potential long?term production upside if deals proceed and sanctions/geopolitics allow. Venezuela Move

Reports that Chevron and Shell are close to major production agreements in Venezuela suggest potential long?term production upside if deals proceed and sanctions/geopolitics allow. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron won a new exploration block in Libya — this expands resource exposure but adds country risk; impact depends on project success and regional stability. Libya Expansion

Chevron won a new exploration block in Libya — this expands resource exposure but adds country risk; impact depends on project success and regional stability. Neutral Sentiment: Background piece on a former Chevron Venezuela executive (and alleged CIA informant) provides color on historical geopolitics but has limited direct market impact. Background on Venezuela Exec

Background piece on a former Chevron Venezuela executive (and alleged CIA informant) provides color on historical geopolitics but has limited direct market impact. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $180 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the target sits well below the current share price, implying limited upside from this influential house and signaling caution. Barclays Raises PT

Barclays raised its price target to $180 but kept an “equal weight” rating — the target sits well below the current share price, implying limited upside from this influential house and signaling caution. Negative Sentiment: Chevron agreed to a DOJ settlement over invalid renewable fuel credits, paying about $1M and retiring ~2M credits (~$3.6M value) — modest financially but a regulatory/compliance overhang. DOJ Settlement

Chevron agreed to a DOJ settlement over invalid renewable fuel credits, paying about $1M and retiring ~2M credits (~$3.6M value) — modest financially but a regulatory/compliance overhang. Negative Sentiment: Operational and geopolitical strains — force majeure at Israel’s Leviathan field, portfolio reshaping, and workforce reductions — increase near-term execution risk and uncertainty for production guidance. Geopolitics and Restructuring

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total value of $9,068,064.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,162.96. The trade was a 84.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 price objective on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $196.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $392.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.33. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $198.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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