Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) General Counsel John Duffy Sells 34,962 Shares of Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John Duffy sold 34,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $44,052.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 982,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,397.30. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Olaplex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.75 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

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Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million. Olaplex had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. Olaplex’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLPX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised Olaplex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.40 price target on Olaplex in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays set a $1.75 price objective on Olaplex in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $2.50 target price on Olaplex in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on OLPX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

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Olaplex, Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX) is a specialty haircare company known for its patented bond-building technology designed to repair and strengthen hair from within. The company’s core offerings encompass a range of professional salon treatments and at-home maintenance products that target chemical damage, breakage and split ends. Olaplex formulations are built around a proprietary active ingredient that works at the molecular level to rebuild disulfide bonds broken during bleaching, coloring and heat styling processes.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Olaplex initially gained traction among high-end salons before expanding into broader retail channels.

Further Reading

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