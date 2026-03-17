Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Forward Air
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air
Forward Air Stock Performance
FWRD opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $506.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 42.67% and a negative net margin of 4.32%.The firm had revenue of $631.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation is a leading North American provider of expedited ground transportation and related logistics services, specializing in time-sensitive shipments. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including less-than-truckload (LTL) expedited freight, consolidation and distribution services, container drayage, and final-mile delivery. By integrating transportation management with warehousing, inventory control, and technology-driven tracking, Forward Air supports customers across a variety of industries such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and chemicals.
Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward Air has developed a broad network of service centers, terminals and rail ramps throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
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