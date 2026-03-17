LRT Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,262 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,460,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,906,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,509,000 after acquiring an additional 556,810 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.2% in the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 9,191,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,887,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,836,000 after purchasing an additional 161,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 202.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Laura E. Clark bought 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,346.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $200,346.30. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,694.15. This trade represents a 23.08% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,960 shares of company stock worth $486,804 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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