Head-To-Head Comparison: Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) vs. Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Asos Pls (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Allbirds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares Asos Pls and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asos Pls N/A N/A N/A Allbirds -51.90% -108.35% -56.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asos Pls $3.23 billion 0.12 -$388.99 million N/A N/A Allbirds $160.64 million 0.16 -$93.32 million ($10.37) -0.30

This table compares Asos Pls and Allbirds”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allbirds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asos Pls.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Asos Pls and Allbirds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asos Pls 1 0 0 1 2.50 Allbirds 1 2 0 0 1.67

Allbirds has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 253.70%. Given Allbirds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Asos Pls.

Risk and Volatility

Asos Pls has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allbirds has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Asos Pls beats Allbirds on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asos Pls

(Get Free Report)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses, as well as acts as a vehicle for issue of convertible bonds. ASOS Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Allbirds

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. and changed its name to Allbirds, Inc. in December 2015. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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