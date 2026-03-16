Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph Margolis Sells 7,500 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,495 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,609.60. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE EXR traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.46. 1,533,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $155.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.79.

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Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $857.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

Read Our Latest Report on EXR

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $1,219,606,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,256,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,746,000 after buying an additional 2,658,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 900.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,187,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,348,000 after buying an additional 1,969,013 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,979,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,763 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.2% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,950,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,685 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

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Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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