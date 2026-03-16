Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells $16,895,450.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Su sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.6%

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.58. 30,207,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,824,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98.

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Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic Helios partnership with Celestica to deliver a rack-scale AI platform should accelerate OEM adoption of AMD Instinct-based systems and expand go-to-market reach for data-center customers. Celestica and AMD Helios announcement

Strategic Helios partnership with Celestica to deliver a rack-scale AI platform should accelerate OEM adoption of AMD Instinct-based systems and expand go-to-market reach for data-center customers. Positive Sentiment: AMD signed a multi-year IP license and settlement with Adeia, removing litigation overhang and widening access to IP that could speed product development. AMD-Adeia license agreement

AMD signed a multi-year IP license and settlement with Adeia, removing litigation overhang and widening access to IP that could speed product development. Positive Sentiment: U.S. export policy reversal clears a regulatory obstacle for AMD’s Instinct GPUs overseas, improving addressable market and sales visibility for data-center accelerators. Export rules reversal

U.S. export policy reversal clears a regulatory obstacle for AMD’s Instinct GPUs overseas, improving addressable market and sales visibility for data-center accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Supply-chain moves: expanded manufacturing tie-up with Flex to produce Instinct platforms in the U.S. and CEO Lisa Su’s planned Samsung meeting to secure HBM both reduce execution risk on supply for AI products. Flex expanded AMD manufacturing partnership

Supply-chain moves: expanded manufacturing tie-up with Flex to produce Instinct platforms in the U.S. and CEO Lisa Su’s planned Samsung meeting to secure HBM both reduce execution risk on supply for AI products. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness persists (BNP Paribas, Wolfe Research, others) and positive previews on RDNA 5 GPU performance lift investor sentiment around GPU and AI roadmap execution. Analyst bullish coverage RDNA 5 preview

Analyst bullishness persists (BNP Paribas, Wolfe Research, others) and positive previews on RDNA 5 GPU performance lift investor sentiment around GPU and AI roadmap execution. Neutral Sentiment: RBC reiterated a sector-perform rating with a $230 target — implies upside but not an explicit buy signal; helpful for valuation debates. RBC rating/target

RBC reiterated a sector-perform rating with a $230 target — implies upside but not an explicit buy signal; helpful for valuation debates. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported as effectively zero and likely reflects reporting quirks rather than a material change in bearish positioning. (Internal market data entry.)

Short-interest data reported as effectively zero and likely reflects reporting quirks rather than a material change in bearish positioning. (Internal market data entry.) Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling has been reported (executive share disposals totaling tens of millions), which can weigh on sentiment even if sales are for diversification or tax planning. Insider selling report

Significant insider selling has been reported (executive share disposals totaling tens of millions), which can weigh on sentiment even if sales are for diversification or tax planning. Negative Sentiment: Some Wall Street voices (Goldman, D.A. Davidson) have flagged a slower near-term path and estimate cuts, and macro headwinds (commodity-driven selloffs) remain a risk to chip multiples. Analyst caution

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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