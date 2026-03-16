Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Short Interest Update

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 140,185 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the February 12th total of 105,583 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,779 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 342,779 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 350.8% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

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Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 449,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,626. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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