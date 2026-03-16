CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Up 33.4% in February

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 327,068 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the February 12th total of 245,115 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,045 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,045 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded CI&T from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CI&T from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on CI&T from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CI&T from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.78.

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Institutional Trading of CI&T

CI&T Stock Up 1.0%

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CI&T by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CINT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.52. 205,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $742.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.15.

About CI&T

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CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

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