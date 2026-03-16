Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,216,209 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the February 12th total of 7,926,815 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,606,777 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,606,777 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 111,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Gold Fields Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE GFI traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,674,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,944. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98.

Gold Fields Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.4419 per share. This represents a yield of 633.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg?based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open?pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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