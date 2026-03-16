Pacer PE/VC ETF (NYSEARCA:PEVC) Short Interest Up 18.3% in February

Pacer PE/VC ETF (NYSEARCA:PEVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 937 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 12th total of 792 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 589 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 589 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pacer PE/VC ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PEVC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 984. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. Pacer PE/VC ETF has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $32.21.

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About Pacer PE/VC ETF

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The Pacer PE/VC ETF (PEVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE PE/VC index. The fund tracks an index that provides access to private equity (PE) buyouts and venture capital (VC) assets through shifting allocations between two sub-indices. Investments focus on US large-cap stocks, aiming to mirror the risk-return characteristics of private markets through equities, ETFs, and futures contracts. PEVC was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Pacer.

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