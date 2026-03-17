Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

COIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.17.

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Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $208.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.09. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,434,200. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $9,958,400.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 469,545 shares of company stock worth $82,226,458 in the last ninety days. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,150 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,709 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Audent Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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