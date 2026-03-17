Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Stake Boosted by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2%

VUG stock opened at $455.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The company has a market capitalization of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

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