Mariner LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $249,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $326.79 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $283.47 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total transaction of $8,706,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,587,915. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. This represents a 73.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,657 shares of company stock valued at $23,722,204. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.69.

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Key McDonald’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company plans a U.S. value push with new menu items priced at $3 or less and $4 breakfast meal deals starting in April — a move designed to drive traffic and defend comps in a cost-conscious consumer environment. Read More.

Company plans a U.S. value push with new menu items priced at $3 or less and $4 breakfast meal deals starting in April — a move designed to drive traffic and defend comps in a cost-conscious consumer environment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Viral social media attention after the CEO was filmed eating the new Big Arch burger coincided with strong early sales and heightened brand chatter, which can translate into short-term traffic and incremental sales. Read More.

Viral social media attention after the CEO was filmed eating the new Big Arch burger coincided with strong early sales and heightened brand chatter, which can translate into short-term traffic and incremental sales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc raised its price target to $354 and kept an Overweight rating, citing strong domestic momentum — a catalyst for investor confidence and upward analyst pressure. Read More.

KeyBanc raised its price target to $354 and kept an Overweight rating, citing strong domestic momentum — a catalyst for investor confidence and upward analyst pressure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company marketing/CSR activity such as donating $0.25 from shakes to local chapters supports brand goodwill and community engagement. Read More.

Company marketing/CSR activity such as donating $0.25 from shakes to local chapters supports brand goodwill and community engagement. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and commentary is active: some outlets summarize bullish theses and higher price targets, while options commentary notes the stock’s flatness has made certain put-selling strategies attractive — mixed signals for short?term direction. Read More.

Analyst coverage and commentary is active: some outlets summarize bullish theses and higher price targets, while options commentary notes the stock’s flatness has made certain put-selling strategies attractive — mixed signals for short?term direction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: analysis argues the McValue 2.0 rollout is constructive but MCD’s rich valuation leaves limited upside for investors, constraining near-term gains. Read More.

Valuation concerns: analysis argues the McValue 2.0 rollout is constructive but MCD’s rich valuation leaves limited upside for investors, constraining near-term gains. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: commentary notes peers like DRI and QSR are outpacing McDonald’s stock performance and rivals are reacting aggressively to Big Arch, highlighting execution and category risks. Read More.

Competitive pressure: commentary notes peers like DRI and QSR are outpacing McDonald’s stock performance and rivals are reacting aggressively to Big Arch, highlighting execution and category risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Industry headwinds on core burger economics and margin pressures are being discussed, which could limit margin expansion if commodity or promotional costs rise. Read More.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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