Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,784,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262,026 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $260,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,813,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,800,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,000,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,259,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,181,000 after buying an additional 1,939,941 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70,110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,084,000 after buying an additional 4,952,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.9%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $105.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

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