Numerai GP LLC Raises Position in Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI

Numerai GP LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI – Free Report) by 401.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TLT Family Holdco ULC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,442,000. LCC Family Corp. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $813,253,000. SEG Family Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth $659,930,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $275,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target (down from $189.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.42.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.2%

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $218.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 78.68%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real?time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada’s Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK’s Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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