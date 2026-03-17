Mariner LLC Has $206.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $206,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $133.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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