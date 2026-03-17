Mariner LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $340,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,210,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,599,709,000 after acquiring an additional 315,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,323,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,585,426,000 after purchasing an additional 154,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,589,235,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,287,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,956,000 after purchasing an additional 118,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,910,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,713,000 after purchasing an additional 177,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $820,367.97. This trade represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $266.40 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.61.

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ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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