Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s 7th Largest Position

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 5.5% of Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Meta Platforms News

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $627.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $652.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on META. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective (up from $870.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.44.

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Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total transaction of $5,106,100.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,352.84. The trade was a 74.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.94, for a total transaction of $587,954.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,833.78. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 159,830 shares of company stock worth $102,409,190 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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