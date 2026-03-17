Hound Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Hound Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 472,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33,841 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 11.3% of Hound Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hound Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $88,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $54,756,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,318,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,017,780 shares of company stock valued at $185,596,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

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NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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