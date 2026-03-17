Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Acquires 29,678 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 163.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $286.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The company has a market cap of $771.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total transaction of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.