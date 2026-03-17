Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Announces Earnings Results

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of -0.09. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

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Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCI. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

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Comstock Holding Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: CHCI) is a diversified holding company that, through its primary operating subsidiary, focuses on the design, construction and operation of fiber optic network systems in the United States. The company delivers high-capacity connectivity solutions to broadband service providers, including dark fiber leasing, wavelength services, transport and last-mile connectivity. By partnering with carriers, cable operators and municipal entities, Comstock leverages its network infrastructure to support residential, commercial and institutional customers requiring scalable, reliable bandwidth.

Following the divestiture of its homebuilding division in 2013, Comstock has concentrated its capital and resources on expanding its fiber network footprint into select regional markets.

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