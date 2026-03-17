Short Interest in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) Grows By 16.5%

Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,857,673 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 12th total of 9,317,763 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,718,556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,718,556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIRK. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Birkenstock from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.12.

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Birkenstock Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 17.68%.The business had revenue of $617.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRK. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 214.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,991,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,623 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Birkenstock by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,353,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,398 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,097,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 239.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,748,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after buying an additional 1,233,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Company Profile

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Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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