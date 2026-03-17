Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in February

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2026

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,010,848 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 12th total of 1,723,818 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,288,591 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,288,591 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAY shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Paymentus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Paymentus in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paymentus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,553,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Paymentus by 115.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,819 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,452,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paymentus by 17.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,180,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,387 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Paymentus by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,580,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 943,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paymentus Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:PAY opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.50. Paymentus has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $40.43.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

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