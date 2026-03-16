ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 602 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 12th total of 467 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,722 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,722 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF Stock Up 0.8%

ION stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.01. ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

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Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:ION – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 11.68% of ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF Company Profile

The Proshares S&P Global Core Battery Metals ETF (ION) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Core Battery Metals index. The fund tracks an index of companies from around the world that are engaged in the mining of base metals used to produce batteries. ION was launched on Nov 29, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

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