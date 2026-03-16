Short Interest in Matrix Advisors Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MAVF) Declines By 20.4%

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2026

Matrix Advisors Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MAVFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 227 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 12th total of 285 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Matrix Advisors Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MAVF traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.00. 155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.12. Matrix Advisors Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $128.38.

Institutional Trading of Matrix Advisors Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAVF. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Advisors Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $843,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Matrix Advisors Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Matrix Advisors Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 414,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

About Matrix Advisors Value ETF

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There is no description available for this ETF.

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