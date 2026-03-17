XYO Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. XYO has a market capitalization of $54.85 million and $4.93 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00009819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004450 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,655,185,228 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is xyo.network/blog. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938.01129856 with 13,725,424,176.79855099 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00404419 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $5,698,404.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

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