OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 264,011 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 12th total of 226,774 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,676 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 297,676 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OSR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSRH opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.54. OSR has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

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Institutional Trading of OSR

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OSR stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.37% of OSR at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OSR in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSR currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on OSRH

About OSR

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OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

Further Reading

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