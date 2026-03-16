LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Down 22.7% in February

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,485,899 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 12th total of 13,565,146 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,351,273 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,351,273 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on LKQ
Institutional Trading of LKQ
LKQ Price Performance
NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.89.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.36%.The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
LKQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.
Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.
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