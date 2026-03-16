iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,484 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 12th total of 14,716 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

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iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITDJ traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37. iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2070 ETF (ITDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2070 ITDJ was launched on Nov 12, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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