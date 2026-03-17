John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 17,324 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 12th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $990,000.

Get John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691. John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.22.

John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%.

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (JHMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Utilities index. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide tax-exempt income. JHMU was launched on Oct 31, 2023 and is issued by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.